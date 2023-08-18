Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally breaks silence on his relationship status

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner is eminent YouTuber star Elvish Yadav. Many refer to his win as the first time ever in the entire history of a popular and controversial reality show since he is the first wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inspiring and unmissable. In a recent interview, the YouTuber star finally spills the beans on his relationship status.

Amid rumours that Elvish Yadav is dating a girl named Kirti Mehra, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has clarified that she is not his girlfriend. On Thursday, Elvish Yadav opened up on his relationship for the first time when he revealed that his lady-love lives in Punjab and is not on social media. He also mentioned that she stays away from all the limelight and does not like her name getting mentioned or spoken about anywhere. Elvish Yadav finally breaks his silence and opened up on his relationship status for the first time in this new interview with a leading entertainment portal.

Explaining the same, Elvish said, "I want to clear the doubts of many people who think that the girl giving interviews to a few Youtube channels is my girlfriend. Let me be clear, she is not." He added, "Jiske bhi interviews dekhe hain, joh bhi kara hai, bhai woh nahi hai… Joh meri bandi hai woh alag hai. She is not there on any social media. She is from Punjab. She stays there and is not on social media. She lives a very private life and does not like the limelight. She enjoys being like that. She wants things to be personal and private. She does not like me taking her name anywhere or increasing her followers. She likes staying away from these things and is happy."

The clarification comes a few days after a report by a regional portal claimed that Elvish Yadav and Kirti Mehra dated each other for around 6–7 years before they parted ways around a year and a half ago.

Elvish Yadav emerged as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner earlier this week. He took home a trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. Elvish created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won this reality show. Following the finale episode, Elvish claimed about making a record by gaining 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes.

For those unaware, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 came to a complete full circle and the end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, that took the trophy home on August 14. The roller coaster of a journey, which began on June 17, 2023, saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to their digital screens. As the winner of this season got announced by global icon and host Salman Khan, there was a wave of joy and excitement as the fans, celebrities and audiences hailed and cheered for him on social media. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 attracted the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities locked in the house as participants. We all saw how another Youtube star made a smashing entry into the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you heard it right. Elvish Yadav entered Biggboss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant on July 12, 2023, and from then till the finale week, he won the hearts of audiences, his #ElvishArmy, fans and Bigg Boss lovers with his unseen and unfiltered side on the show.

