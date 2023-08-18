Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Selena Gomez planning to get 'married' soon? Know details

    Selena Gomez discussed her future plans in a new interview. She revealed that she has already planned to eventually give up her career after becoming a mother. The 'Rare' beauty founder and actress also opened up on having plans to settle down soon.

    Is Selena Gomez in plans to get 'married' soon? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Selena Gomez is excited about the future and aspires to start a family one day. On Friday (August 5), the Lose You to Love Me singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook for a new edition of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, where she discussed what she sees for herself in the next few years. Selena Gomez discussed her future plans in a new interview. She revealed that she planned to eventually give up her career after becoming a mother. The 'Rare' beauty founder and actress also opened up on having plans to settle down soon. The actress went candid and frank in this new interview about her marriage plans, embracing motherhood and giving up her career and how she still avoids social media platforms.

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha hurt after getting replaced by Ananya Panday; know details

    Selena Gomez focuses on keeping it real as she plans her future. This also includes starting her own family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, the episode got released on August 5, fans and #Selenators witnessed how the Calm Down singer spoke about her mental health struggles and her ambitions with host Raquelle Stevens and fellow buddy Ashley Cook.

    'I Can't Get Enough' singer and 'Rare' beauty mogul said: "I hope to be married and a mother; I'm going to get tired of it all eventually, so I'm probably going to devote the majority of my life to philanthropy before I retire. Keeping it real."

    'Only Murders in the Building' actress Selena wants to accomplish this by spending as much time as possible in the real world. The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress, who formerly had the most Instagram followers, had stated that she will always continue to avoid social media networks. Explaining the same, she said, "Anyone who knows me knows I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other. So I actually deleted Instagram from my phone and delegated that authority to my assistant. So instead of worrying about going on and off, I email her anything I want to post. I don't even remember my password."

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media vma

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details ADC

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's action movie has link with Christopher Nolan; check out details

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of fatshaming him, callin him 'fat cow' ADC

    Rohit Roy alleges Salman Khan of bodyshaming him, calling him 'fat cow'

    Dream Girl 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha hurt after getting replaced by Ananya Panday; know details ADC

    Dream Girl 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha hurt after getting replaced by Ananya Panday; know details

    Bedside Book Bliss: From 'The Night Circus' to 'The Book Thief', 7 must-reads for your nightstand MSW EAI

    Bedside Book Bliss: From 'The Night Circus' to 'The Book Thief', 7 must-reads for your nightstand

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News live 18 august 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: UDF hartal in Idukki today over land-related rules

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media vma

    Kim Kardashian's new haircut look erupts meme fest on social media

    Morning revitalizers: 6 variety fruit juices to kickstart your morning on an empty stomach LMA EAI

    Morning revitalizers: 6 variety fruit juices to kickstart your morning on an empty stomach

    Oily hair problem? Here's how to use hair oil effectively ADC EIA

    Oily hair problem? Here's how to use hair oil effectively

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions LMA EAI

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon