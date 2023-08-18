Is Selena Gomez planning to get 'married' soon? Know details

Selena Gomez discussed her future plans in a new interview. She revealed that she has already planned to eventually give up her career after becoming a mother. The 'Rare' beauty founder and actress also opened up on having plans to settle down soon.

Selena Gomez is excited about the future and aspires to start a family one day. On Friday (August 5), the Lose You to Love Me singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook for a new edition of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, where she discussed what she sees for herself in the next few years. Selena Gomez discussed her future plans in a new interview. She revealed that she planned to eventually give up her career after becoming a mother. The 'Rare' beauty founder and actress also opened up on having plans to settle down soon. The actress went candid and frank in this new interview about her marriage plans, embracing motherhood and giving up her career and how she still avoids social media platforms.

Selena Gomez focuses on keeping it real as she plans her future. This also includes starting her own family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, the episode got released on August 5, fans and #Selenators witnessed how the Calm Down singer spoke about her mental health struggles and her ambitions with host Raquelle Stevens and fellow buddy Ashley Cook.

'I Can't Get Enough' singer and 'Rare' beauty mogul said: "I hope to be married and a mother; I'm going to get tired of it all eventually, so I'm probably going to devote the majority of my life to philanthropy before I retire. Keeping it real."

'Only Murders in the Building' actress Selena wants to accomplish this by spending as much time as possible in the real world. The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress, who formerly had the most Instagram followers, had stated that she will always continue to avoid social media networks. Explaining the same, she said, "Anyone who knows me knows I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other. So I actually deleted Instagram from my phone and delegated that authority to my assistant. So instead of worrying about going on and off, I email her anything I want to post. I don't even remember my password."

