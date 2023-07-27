Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri addresses fake news about him challenging Prabhas; says he has deep respect for him

    It was reported that, with his upcoming movie 'The Vaccine War', Vivek Agnihotri allegedly was planning to compete with Prabhas for box office supremacy. However, Agnihotri has come out on social media to deny all ruch rumours.

    Vivek Agnihotri addresses fake news about him challenging Prabhas; says he has deep respect for him ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Vivek, who is highly active on Twitter, criticised an untrue report that claimed he had defeated Prabhas at the box office. According to reports, he allegedly added, "I've defeated Prabhas with 'The Kashmir Files'. I'm going to engage him in the same conflict once more with 'My Vaccine War'. Vivek took to Twitter and posted: "Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me."

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours

    He expressed his great concern over the pervasive dissemination of bogus news and the online platform's growing toxicity. He candidly voiced his shock at the abundance of misleading information and the harm it causes to people and society in a post. 
    It so happened that 'Adipurush', Prabhas' most recent film with a Ramayana-based plot, has lately received criticism from Vivek. Based on Ram, Prabhas played Raghava. According to the filmmaker, the audience is not made up to accept anyone as their God. One of the most profitable films of 2022 was Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The movie, which was written by Vivek and made by Zed Studios, shows the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. 

    In the 1990s, Kashmiri Pandits were massacred and expelled in large numbers from the valley, and the series explores the complex historical, moral, and geopolitical factors that led to these events. The show serves as a moving ode to the Kashmiri Pandit community's perseverance and a monument to their unflinching spirit in the face of hardship.

    The multilingual love tale in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is about a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge's character. Prabhas plays the role of the palmist in the film. It got bad reviews and had a disastrous box office. The Vaccine War author Vivek Agnihotri is getting ready for its release. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Nana Patekar, and others star in the movie. 'The Vaccine War', a Pallavi Joshi production, is scheduled to debut in 11 languages on Dussehra 2023. The focus of 'The Vaccine War' is on Indian bioscientists and their ground-breaking homegrown vaccines.

    ALSO READ: OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kennedy Anurag Kashyap's movie closes 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne ADC

    Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap's movie closes 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's adorable photos with monkey in Bali are unmissable vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's adorable photos with monkey in Bali are unmissable

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds ATG EAI

    OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds

    Happy Birthday, K.S. Chithra: 'Melody Queen' of Indian cinema speaks to Asianet News anr

    Happy Birthday, K.S. Chithra: 'Melody Queen' of Indian cinema speaks to Asianet News

    Kriti Sanon 33rd birthday: 5 times actress surprised fans by giving glimpses of her house ADC

    Kriti Sanon 33rd birthday: 5 times actress surprised fans by giving glimpses of her house

    Recent Stories

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor SpO2 sensor more check details gcw

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor & more

    Idli to Pani Puri: 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore vma

    Idli to Pani Puri: 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore

    The Nutritious Delight: 6 Health Benefits of Pistachios MSW EAI

    The Nutritious Delight: 6 Health Benefits of Pistachios

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's father hints on son's retirement after 2024 season osf

    Novak Djokovic's father hints on son’s retirement after 2024 season

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon