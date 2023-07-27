Vivek Agnihotri addresses fake news about him challenging Prabhas; says he has deep respect for him

It was reported that, with his upcoming movie 'The Vaccine War', Vivek Agnihotri allegedly was planning to compete with Prabhas for box office supremacy. However, Agnihotri has come out on social media to deny all ruch rumours.

Vivek, who is highly active on Twitter, criticised an untrue report that claimed he had defeated Prabhas at the box office. According to reports, he allegedly added, "I've defeated Prabhas with 'The Kashmir Files'. I'm going to engage him in the same conflict once more with 'My Vaccine War'. Vivek took to Twitter and posted: "Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me."

He expressed his great concern over the pervasive dissemination of bogus news and the online platform's growing toxicity. He candidly voiced his shock at the abundance of misleading information and the harm it causes to people and society in a post.

It so happened that 'Adipurush', Prabhas' most recent film with a Ramayana-based plot, has lately received criticism from Vivek. Based on Ram, Prabhas played Raghava. According to the filmmaker, the audience is not made up to accept anyone as their God. One of the most profitable films of 2022 was Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. The movie, which was written by Vivek and made by Zed Studios, shows the 1990s flight of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir.

In the 1990s, Kashmiri Pandits were massacred and expelled in large numbers from the valley, and the series explores the complex historical, moral, and geopolitical factors that led to these events. The show serves as a moving ode to the Kashmiri Pandit community's perseverance and a monument to their unflinching spirit in the face of hardship.

The multilingual love tale in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is about a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge's character. Prabhas plays the role of the palmist in the film. It got bad reviews and had a disastrous box office. The Vaccine War author Vivek Agnihotri is getting ready for its release. Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Nana Patekar, and others star in the movie. 'The Vaccine War', a Pallavi Joshi production, is scheduled to debut in 11 languages on Dussehra 2023. The focus of 'The Vaccine War' is on Indian bioscientists and their ground-breaking homegrown vaccines.

