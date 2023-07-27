OMG 2: CBFC adamant on 20 cuts to release film; makers still at odds

The makers of 'OMG Oh My God 2,' starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, find themselves in a contentious situation with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over recommended changes to the film. According to recent reports, the CBFC's Revising Committee has demanded a staggering 20 cuts in both visual and audio content, and furthermore, has suggested an 'Adults Only' certification for the film. The movie is said to revolve around the subject of sex education.

Earlier this year, rumors had surfaced that the Censor Board had put a hold on certifying 'OMG Oh My God 2,' prompting the involvement of the revising committee as a "preemptive measure" to assess the film before granting certification. The committee has now shared their feedback, but the makers are allegedly uncomfortable with the proposed modifications, fearing that they may dilute the essence of the movie.

An undisclosed source revealed, "In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification." The source further explained that the film's creators strongly believe that the topic of sex education should be accessible to people of all ages. The original 'OMG Oh My God' (2012) was well-received among children, and classifying its sequel as adults-only does not sit well with them.

The current deadlock between the two parties raises questions about whether they will reach a consensus before the film's scheduled release date of August 11. The makers have expressed their reservations, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming days.

As of now, actor Akshay Kumar and director Amit Rai have not responded to the reports, maintaining a silence on the matter. The movie, which also features actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, centers on Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva. It is set to clash at the box office with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2.' 'OMG Oh My God 2' is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'OMG Oh My God,' in which Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Lord Krishna and Paresh Rawal played an atheist.

The industry and fans eagerly await further developments on this issue, hoping for a resolution that satisfies both parties and allows 'OMG Oh My God 2' to release as intended.