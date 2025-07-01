Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of renowned actor Mohanlal, is set to make her acting debut in Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Kochi: Vismaya Mohanlal will make her debut as a heroine with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam. The film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, which will their 37th film. The production house announced the development in a social media post.

“Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome Vismaya Mohanlal,” the post read.

Vismaya, who has consistently maintained a low profile in the film industry, is no stranger to the world of art. She expresses herself through writing and painting—her two greatest passions. In 2021, Penguin Books published her debut work Grains of Stardust, a collection of poetry and artwork, which went on to become an Amazon bestseller.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Vismaya has a keen interest in martial arts. She has trained in Muay Thai, a traditional Thai combat sport, and has shared glimpses of her training sessions on social media.

While details about the genre of Vismaya’s debut film remain under wraps, her brother Pranav Mohanlal made his entry into cinema with the action-packed film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph and released in 2018.

Aashirvad Cinemas had announced through social media this morning that there will be a major announcement at 5 pm today. However, movie lovers had thought that this would be the announcement of a new film starring Mohanlal. Although it is highly likely that Mohanlal will have a cameo in the film.

Two recently released films starring Mohanlal have shattered box office records. Empuraan, the much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, have both seen massive success in theaters. Thudarum has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema, becoming the first film to earn ₹100 crore from Kerala alone — a landmark achievement and a new benchmark for the industry.