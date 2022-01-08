Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79; says he feels ‘completely lost’

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote an emotional note on social media for his ‘best friend’, his father who passed away at the age of 79.

Image: Vishal Dadlani Instagram

Bollywood’s renowned music composer, Vishal Dadlani’s father, Moti Dadlani breathed his last on Friday night. The music composer took to his social media to inform about his father’s death. He penned an emotional note for his father, saying he cannot understand how to live his life without his father’s presence.

In the note that Vishal Dadlani wrote for his father, the music composer has written about how his father was his best friend. Dadlani said that his father, Moti Dadlani, was admitted to a private hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last three to four days after his gallbladder surgery went wrong. He later succumbed to it last night.

Vishal Dadlani went on to mention how he could not go see his father because he had contracted Covid-19. He also wrote about how he could not be with his mother in these testing times since he is presently in isolation. However, Dadlani further wrote that he is thankful that his sister is taking care of everything in his absence with far more strongly than he could have mustered up for the situation.

Speaking of his father, Vishal Dadlani said that his father was not only his teacher but also his best friend that he lost. He said that the good in him is a reflection of his father, Moti Dadlani. He further added that he does not know how to lead his life without his father’s presence and now feels ‘completely lost’.

Earlier, Vishal Dadlani had shared his Covid-19 positive report on his social media. The music composer asked anyone who came in contact with him in the last week or 10 days to undergo the Covid-19 test. Dadlani reported mild symptoms and is presently in isolation.

Speaking about his career, Vishal Dadlani recently composed music for Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in December, last year.

