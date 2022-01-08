  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79; says he feels ‘completely lost’

    Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote an emotional note on social media for his ‘best friend’, his father who passed away at the age of 79.

    Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79 says he feels completely lost drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Vishal Dadlani Instagram

    Bollywood’s renowned music composer, Vishal Dadlani’s father, Moti Dadlani breathed his last on Friday night. The music composer took to his social media to inform about his father’s death. He penned an emotional note for his father, saying he cannot understand how to live his life without his father’s presence.

    In the note that Vishal Dadlani wrote for his father, the music composer has written about how his father was his best friend. Dadlani said that his father, Moti Dadlani, was admitted to a private hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the last three to four days after his gallbladder surgery went wrong. He later succumbed to it last night.

    Vishal Dadlani went on to mention how he could not go see his father because he had contracted Covid-19. He also wrote about how he could not be with his mother in these testing times since he is presently in isolation. However, Dadlani further wrote that he is thankful that his sister is taking care of everything in his absence with far more strongly than he could have mustered up for the situation.

    ALSO READ: Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor tests positive with mild symptoms

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

    Speaking of his father, Vishal Dadlani said that his father was not only his teacher but also his best friend that he lost. He said that the good in him is a reflection of his father, Moti Dadlani. He further added that he does not know how to lead his life without his father’s presence and now feels ‘completely lost’.

    Earlier, Vishal Dadlani had shared his Covid-19 positive report on his social media. The music composer asked anyone who came in contact with him in the last week or 10 days to undergo the Covid-19 test. Dadlani reported mild symptoms and is presently in isolation.

    Speaking about his career, Vishal Dadlani recently composed music for Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in December, last year.

    ALSO READ: From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Ben Affleck considers Justice League as the worst experience ever here is why drb

    Ben Affleck considers ‘Justice League’ as the ‘worst experience ever’; here’s why

    Hollywood Did Will Smith fart during his workout session? The video will leave you in splits watch drb

    Did Will Smith ‘fart’ during his workout session? The video will leave you in splits; watch

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder promo art shows how Natalie Portman Thor version may look like take a look drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder promo art shows how Natalie Portman’s Thor version may look like; take a look

    Hollywood Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in Spider Man No Way Home that got everyone teary eyed drb

    Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse proves she is the new fashion icon on the block drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in skirt and blouse; proves she’s the new fashion icon on the block

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting-dnm

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor might come with 5G technology Report gcw

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor, might come with 5G technology: Report

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly elections in 5 states at 3:30 pm

    Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly elections in 5 states at 3:30 pm

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?-ayh

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon