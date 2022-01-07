  • Facebook
    Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor tests positive with mild symptoms

    Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Covid-19 reports of his family including wife Namrata Shirodkar, are awaited.

    Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor has been tested positive with mild symptoms
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
    Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram

    The rising number of Covid-19 cases in India has become a serious matter of concern. Several from the film industry are falling prey to the virus and now, another actor has come under the grip of Covid-19. Superstar Mahesh Babu was tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday.

    Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, informing that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor, in a post on Instagram, said that he contracted the virus, despite taking all precautionary measures. However, thankfully, the actor has only reported of only mild symptoms and is currently under isolation.

    Mahesh Babu further asked everyone who came in contact with him to under the Covid-19 test and requested those who have not taken the vaccine yet, to take the jab without any further ado. He also said that apart from isolating himself, he is undergoing proper medical procedures and at the same time, is also following the protocol.

    The actor was in Dubai where he rang in the New year along with his family. It is recently that he returned to the country. Soon after his arrival in India, Mahesh Babu took a Covid-19 test, the result of which came positive. Mahesh Babu had gone to Dubai to celebrate New Year with his family, from where they all returned sometime back. After coming to India, Mahesh Babu got his corona test done and he was found positive in this test. While Mahesh Babu’s Covid-19 report has arrived, the reports of his wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar, and children are yet to come.

    The couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, through their foundation and in association with the Andhra Hospital, had launched a vaccination campaign. This campaign lasted for about seven days, in which people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Buripalem in Andhra Pradesh.

