    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    Tamannaah Bhatia, like every other cricket fan, is ecstatic and she congratulated Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid on their team's triumph.

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    The entire nation is celebrating India's amazing T20 World Cup victory. After 17 years, the men in blue finally lifted the World Cup trophy. Tamannaah Bhatia, like every other cricket fan, is ecstatic and she congratulated Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid on their team's triumph. She shared a post where she mentioned how India won the important match.

    Tamannaah Bhatia's post

    Also read: 'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    Virat Kohli announced T20 retirement

    Following India's amazing T20 World Cup victory, Virat Kohli declared his retirement from the format, encouraging the next generation to join the cricket league. 

    T20 World Cup 2024

    India stunned everyone by winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title with a seven-run victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. After winning the T20 World Cup, Team India members were ecstatic. Rohit Sharma collapsed to the ground, while Rahul Dravid jumped out of his chair with joy.

