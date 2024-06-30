Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    After India secured a historic victory in the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, prompted congratulatory messages from prominent Malayalam celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, Kunchakco Boban and Sunny Wayne.

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    In a historic triumph, Team India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title against South Africa with a thrilling victory by just 7 runs on Saturday (June 29). The nation erupted in joy as Indian bowlers defended a challenging total, sending waves of euphoria across the cricketing world. Malayalam superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, and Sunny Wayne joined millions in congratulating Team India for their monumental achievement.

    The win marks India's first ICC trophy in 11 years, reinvigorating the hopes and dreams of cricket fans nationwide.

    Taking to social media, Mammootty wrote, "What a night, What a comeback !! India - The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team."

     

    Mohanlal expressed gratitude to the Men In Blue for putting an end to the 11-year wait to clinch the title.  

    He wrote," And that ends India's 11-year wait for an ICC trophy! Team India brings home glory from Barbados, thanks to incredible teamwork, a crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, and a devastating spell from Jasprit Bumrah, serving up a gripping game that kept us on the edge of our seats until the very last ball! Couldn't be prouder of this team! "
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win ATG

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We lose when I...', Amitabh Bachchan shares emotional tweet post WC win

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH] ATG

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern for players post Virat Kohli's WC win [WATCH]

    WATCH VIDEO: Asha Bhosle launches her biography 'Swarswamini Asha', Sonu Nigam washes and kisses her feet RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Asha Bhosle launches her biography 'Swarswamini Asha', Sonu Nigam washes and kisses her feet

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

    Photos Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding RBA

    (Photos) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev invite PM Narendra Modi to their wedding

    Recent Stories

    T20 WC to Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli the only player to win 4 big titles RKK

    T20 WC to Champion Trophy: Virat Kohli only player to win 4 big titles

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff gcw

    General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as 30th Chief of Army Staff

    Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit ATG

    Victoria to Niagara: 7 OLDEST waterfalls on the Earth you MUST visit

    A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings RKK

    A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings

    Gold rate RISES on June 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on June 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon