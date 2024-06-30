'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

After India secured a historic victory in the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa, prompted congratulatory messages from prominent Malayalam celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, Kunchakco Boban and Sunny Wayne.

In a historic triumph, Team India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup title against South Africa with a thrilling victory by just 7 runs on Saturday (June 29). The nation erupted in joy as Indian bowlers defended a challenging total, sending waves of euphoria across the cricketing world. Malayalam superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan, and Sunny Wayne joined millions in congratulating Team India for their monumental achievement.

The win marks India's first ICC trophy in 11 years, reinvigorating the hopes and dreams of cricket fans nationwide.

Taking to social media, Mammootty wrote, "What a night, What a comeback !! India - The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team."

Mohanlal expressed gratitude to the Men In Blue for putting an end to the 11-year wait to clinch the title.

He wrote," And that ends India's 11-year wait for an ICC trophy! Team India brings home glory from Barbados, thanks to incredible teamwork, a crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, and a devastating spell from Jasprit Bumrah, serving up a gripping game that kept us on the edge of our seats until the very last ball! Couldn't be prouder of this team! "



Latest Videos