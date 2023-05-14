Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as his fiancé dances to Ve Maahi-WATCH

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, a rising star in Indian politics, get engaged in a small, private ceremony held in Delhi, last night (May 13).

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 14, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are finally engaged last night before their close friends and family members in New Delhi. Social media also witnessed the couple's post-engagement pictures after months of rumours about them. When the paparazzi saw Parineeti and Raghav leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai earlier this year, they didn't say much about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav first denied reports that they would be engaged on May 13. 

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share a kiss
    Photos and videos of Parineeti and Raghav's engagement have gone viral, and it's easy to see why: the two are very stunning. A video of a doting Parineeti and a smitten Raghav has been making the rounds online. The video features instrumental music set to Kesari's swooning love song, "Ve Maahi."

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's reaction after paps shared that they will attend her wedding as 'ladkiwale' is unmissable

    Parineeti holds onto Raghav's arms as she sings along with her lips. Raghav notices the actress is feeling the music and goes to give her a kiss on the cheek before giving her a bear embrace. In the background, we can see Parineeti's father enjoying the cute moments.

    Check out the video below:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    As per usual, Parineeti stuns in a beige Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav Chadha looks suave in an ivory achkan by his fashion designer uncle Pawan Sachdeva. When Parineeti posted the images to social media, her colleagues and friends expressed their best wishes to the happy couple. Fans' reactions to the video were overwhelmingly positive. 

    Also Read: First lunch to engagement - A look at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's romantic love story

    Internet users couldn't help but delight at the video's adorableness. One commenter said, "Omg she's so in love with him." Someone else said, "God bless them always because they are such a cute couple." Many people have said, "So cute; both look so perfect with each other."

    Raghav posted a series of romantic photos of the couple smiling and laughing together on his Twitter. Raghav also wrote the accompanying caption for the photos., "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।🙏🏻"

    Meanwhile, Parineeti also shared the same photos on her Instagram timeline but with a twist in the caption. Beautiful pictures captured Raghav's tender moment with Parineeti. The rings were the focus of yet another close-up photo of their hands. She penned, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।🙏🏻"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra


     

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 9:22 AM IST
