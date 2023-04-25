Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra's reaction after paps shared that they will attend her wedding as 'ladkiwale' is unmissable

    On Monday night, Parineeti got clicked by the paparazzis making stylish appearances at the Mumbai airport. During their interaction, Parineeti's reaction to paps telling her that, they would attend her wedding as 'ladkiwale' is epic.

    Vrinda Mundara
    Actress Parineeti Chopra is in the headlines for her rumoured wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It all started after the duo was spotted twice in the city recently. It got reported that they are all set to seal the deal soon.

    Every time Parineeti or Raghav get clicked publicly, the duo was quipped and quizzed about their rumoured wedding. On Monday night, Parineeti got captured making a chic appearance at Mumbai airport. The paparazzi kept questioning her about the rumoured wedding.

    A renowned paparazzi account uploaded a video post that has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, Parineeti looks chic and trendy in an oversized black t-shirt and checkered pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and a cool bag. While she was entering the gate, the photographers nudged Parineeti to tell them about her wedding. The actress couldn't stop blushing as they asked her questions.

    Interestingly, the paparazzi managed to get a reaction from Parineeti. They requested the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress to give them some details. They told her to inform them as then even the team of photogs can get ready with their sherwanis. They even told her that all the photographers will attend her and Raghav's wedding as 'ladkiwalas'. Parineeti couldn't hold back herself anymore. She said, "Tum log pagal ho chuke ho."

