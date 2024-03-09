Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report

    Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern filed an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav and claimed "he tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled."

    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Just a day after, YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, accused Elvish Yadav of threatening him, a video of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner hitting him leaked on social media. Elvish may be seen approaching Thakur, escorted by his assistants. Elvish begins by slapping and kicking Sagar before viciously beating him.

    The video comes only one day after Maxtern accused Elvish Yadav of threatening to murder him on his official X (previously known as Twitter) account. “Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai,” he claimed.

    Thakur also filed an FIR against Yadav and claimed, “he tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled.”

    “I was asked by Elvish Yadav to meet but I thought it was about verbal discussion. When he came to the store, he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language (sic),” he added.

    Elvish Yadav and Maxtern reportedly bled after the latter remarked about YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2's encounter with Munawar Faruqui. 

    Meanwhile, months after a FIR was filed against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, his name was mentioned during a rave party when snakes and poison were purportedly discovered. Maneka Gandhi, a politician and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of delivering snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish was also questioned on November 7, 2023, concerning the matter. However, he then produced a video statement in which he stated that all charges against him were false and without evidence.

