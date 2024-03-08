Oscars 2024: Presenters, hosts to nominations, performances; All you need to know

96th Academy Awards 2024: This year, Jimmy Kimmel will host the award night for the fourth time. The event will take place on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here's all you need to know.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The most significant award ceremony will air on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Indian audiences may watch it live on March 11 at 4 a.m. IST on Disney-plus Hotstar.

This award event is incredibly exceptional, featuring some of the biggest films of 2023, such as Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and the movie that has dominated every award night, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Who will host the Oscars 2024 event?

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event and headline the largest awards show for the fourth time. His reappearance brings back memories of Chris Rock and Will Smith's surprise encounter in 2022. Kimmel now has the same experience as Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon.

However, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson, and Bob Hope have hosted the most Oscars.

Is there a pre-show?

There will be two pre-shows. ABC will air Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. ET/10 to 1 p.m. PT. However, the network will subsequently air its official Oscars Red Carpet Shot, presented by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, beginning at 6.30 p.m. ET/3.30 p.m. PT and continuing to the main event.

Who will present at the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars announced the list of presenters on Tuesday, which includes Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, and Forest Whitaker.

Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Sam Rockwell, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, and Ramy Youssef have already been announced as presenters.

Who is performing?

The vocalists behind the five nominations for Best Original Song are likely to perform during the awards ceremony:

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will sing "I'm Just Ken" from the film "Barbie".

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will sing "What Was I Made For" from "Barbie", while Becky G will perform "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot".

Jon Batiste will play "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony".

Scott George and the Osage Singers will play "Killers of the Flower Moon"'s "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)".

"What Was I Made For" was the front-runner in the category, having won song of the year at the Grammys.

Top Nominated Movies at the Oscars 2024

The film that has dominated all awards shows thus far has also gotten the most nominations for Oscars 2024. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has gotten 13 nominations, while Poor Things has 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon gets 10. Meanwhile, the highest-grossing film of 2023, Barbie, garnered eight nominations.