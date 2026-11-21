Actors Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar have announced they are expecting their second child together. The couple, who are already parents to son Zayn, shared the happy news via social media, receiving warm wishes from fellow television celebrities.

Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Announce Expecting Their Second Child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Television actress Vinny Arora and her husband, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, are all set to welcome their second child. The actress announced her pregnancy on social media on Saturday, putting an end to speculation about the couple expecting another baby. Vinny took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful green gown. The actress looked happy as she posed for the camera. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “A little miracle, all over again.”

Vinny and Dheeraj are already parents to their son Zayn, whom they welcomed on August 10, 2022. Soon after the announcement, several television celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Omg what a surprise..i couldnt even guess that day in the party..congratulations.” Falaq Naaz also congratulated the couple and wrote, “And I am telling you it’s a girl this time. For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny got married on November 16, 2016, in Delhi, after dating for around seven years. The two reportedly met in 2009 on the sets of the television show ‘Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg’. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship. On the professional front, Dheeraj was last seen in the second season of the Netflix reality show ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor was eliminated a few weeks before the finale, while Shreya Kalra won the season. Dheeraj has not announced his next project yet. (ANI)