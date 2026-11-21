Australian MP Jordan Lane surprised his partner, Natalie, by proposing marriage during his final farewell speech in the New South Wales Parliament, marking an emotional and memorable end to his time as the member for Ryde.

Australian MP Jordan Lane Proposes to Partner During Farewell Speech

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Australian MP Jordan Lane made sure his final moments in Parliament were anything but ordinary. As he prepared to bid farewell to state politics, the 32-year-old surprised his longtime partner, Natalie, with a marriage proposal right in the middle of his farewell speech, leaving lawmakers cheering.

Lane, a Liberal Party MP representing Ryde, surprised everyone in the New South Wales Parliament on Thursday, November 19, when he went down on one knee and proposed to his partner, Natalie, during his farewell address. Natalie was sitting in the public gallery when Lane, who was wrapping up his time in state politics, paused his speech to pop the question. As he reached for an engagement ring, Lane turned towards Natalie and asked, “Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?”

The proposal was met with loud cheers and applause from lawmakers present in the chamber. Natalie happily accepted, and the couple shared a kiss as Lane put the ring on her finger. Keeping his sense of humour intact, Lane also made sure that the moment was recorded in the official parliamentary proceedings. He said, “I would like to note for Hansard that she said ‘yes’.”

Lane’s final address, which was expected to focus on his time in politics, thus turned into a special moment for the couple, who have been together for more than a decade. The proposal also left his fellow lawmakers cheering as the Australian MP brought his time in Parliament to an end with a personal announcement. (ANI)