4 4 Image Credit : X/@wunderbarfilms

Sai Pallavi impresses fans!

Amidst all these criticisms, Sai Pallavi's acting receives praise from fans. Her speed and action skills in the movie's fight scenes impressed many. Fans say Sai Pallavi's Bruce Lee style fighting scenes are a notable feature of the movie. Some even praise that Sai Pallavi is the real heroine in the movie. Meanwhile, Mammootty shared some things about his character during the movie's audio launch. Fans recall his speech now after the movie release. Overall, despite having talented actors like Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, 'Om' movie faces criticism for not providing the expected theatrical experience. Fans' main grievance is that the director could have created a stronger character for an experienced actor like Mammootty.