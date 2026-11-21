Akshay Kumar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan are set to feature in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The promo showcases the duo sharing laughs and dancing together on the show, which streams every Wednesday on JioHotstar.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan Bring Fun to Koffee With Karan Season 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan are all set to share the couch on Karan Johar’s talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9. The makers have released a new promo, giving a glimpse of the fun-filled episode, which sees the two actors sharing laughs, exchanging jokes and even dancing together.

In the promo, Karan Johar introduces Akshay as a Bollywood star who is “Punjabi by blood” before welcoming Ravi Kishan, whom he calls the “Brad Pitt of Bihar”. The filmmaker also says that Gen Z has taken a liking to the actor-politician. Ravi makes an energetic entry with his popular dialogue, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa (Life is a mess, yet still full of pride).”

The conversation soon turns into a fun moment when Akshay shows interest in learning Ravi’s viral hookstep. The two actors then take to the dance floor, with Ravi teaching Akshay his signature moves. Karan also reveals that it was Akshay’s idea to bring Ravi Kishan on the show. Ravi, in turn, appreciates the actor for making the suggestion. Whether it’s his dance moves or his quick wit, Ravi knows how to get people talking. His hookstep has become a hit among social media users, inspiring plenty of fans and creators to give it a try. Meanwhile, his funny remarks and witty one-liners have been keeping viewers entertained, with several clips from his public appearances doing the rounds online.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the alien thriller ‘Samuk’, directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Vipul Shah and Aashin A Shah. ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 9 streams on JioHotstar every Wednesday at 7 pm. (ANI)