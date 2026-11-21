Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, continues its impressive global box office run. Released in five languages, the mythological epic has reportedly earned Rs 1,604 crore worldwide within just 16 days.

Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' has hit the theatres. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, while Yash essays the role of Raavan in the film. Sai Pallavi graces the screen as Sita. The film is making a huge mark at the global box office. In just sixteen days, 'Ramayana' has amassed a whopping 1604 crore rupees worldwide.

The film, jointly produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, has been released in five languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Sony Pictures has taken over the international distribution of the film. In North India, Dharma Productions is releasing the film in theatres. The biggest star cast ever seen in Indian cinema is lining up for this epic film. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram, the symbol of righteousness worshipped across generations in India and beyond. Sai Pallavi, as Goddess Sita, infuses the character with simplicity, strength, and compassion.

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Pan-Indian superstar 'Rocking Star' Yash, who is producing this film through his Monster Mind Creations along with Prime Focus Studios, plays Raavan, one of the most powerful and invincible antagonists seen in world cinema. A major attraction for Malayali audiences is that beloved actress Shobana plays the role of Kaikeyi. Arun Govil, who captured hearts as Lord Ram in the old television series Ramayan, returns as Maharaja Dasharatha.

Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' brings together renowned director Nitesh Tiwari, who set box office records in global markets including China with 'Dangal' while retaining a storytelling style deeply rooted in Indian sensibilities and culture, and talents from various generations of Indian cinema. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Ajinkya Deo is Maharishi Vishwamitra, Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, and Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha. Another highlight of this film is that Oscar-winning musical legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are collaborating for the first time. Sridhar Raghavan has penned the screenplay for the film.

The eight-time Academy Award-winning renowned VFX studio DNEG is behind the visual spectacle in the film. Producer Namit Malhotra has already clarified that "Ramayana is not just a story; it is a part of our life and culture. Our goal is to present India's greatest epic to the world in all its physical beauty and dignity." The first part of this two-part film series is one of the most expensive and biggest projects in Indian cinema itself. PRO Athira Diljith.