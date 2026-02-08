Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur celebrated their son Vardaan's second birthday with an emotional Instagram post, sharing photos and a heartfelt note. Vikrant also clarified that he was never part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Vikrant Massey's Son Turns Two

It's a special day at actor Vikrant Massey's home as his son Vardaan just turned two, and to mark the moment, his wife Sheetal Thakur shared a heartfelt message for their little one. Sheetal took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone with a series of adorable mother-and-son pictures. In the photos, Vardaan is seen nestled close to her, and the moments feel intimate and full of affection.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Along with the images, Sheetal shared a heartfelt message that reflected how deeply motherhood has changed her. Sheetal reflected on how her son has become the center of her world, the reason her "heart beats louder" and her life feels "brighter" every single day. She also wrote about wanting Vardaan to remember their bond just as it appears in these captured moments.

Sheetal's Heartfelt Message

In her post, she wrote: "Dear Vardaan, you are the reason my heart beats louder... my dreams stretch further... and my world feels brighter every day." "Can't believe you are 2 already! This is how I want to remember us when you grow up. I love you so much it hurts... Happy birthday, baby." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Massey (@sheetalthakur)

Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed Vardaan on February 7, 2024. The couple, who had been together for several years, first registered their marriage in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, and later celebrated with a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh on February 18 of the same year.

Vikrant Massey Shuts Down 'Ramayana' Rumors

Vikrant also made news earlier in the day when he refuted rumors about Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana. Reports had suggested that he was being replaced by Raghav Juyal in the second installment. Vikrant firmly shut down the speculation, saying he was never part of the project to begin with.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the National Award-winning actor wrote that the reports were misleading and should have been verified, adding that he was "disappointed" by the rumors. (ANI)