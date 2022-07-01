Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government

Kamal Haasan can be seen posing in the UAE while wearing a royal blue sherwani on a few of his Instagram posts. Recently, Kamal Haasan travelled to Dubai to promote his box office success Vikram.

The action-comedy will debut on the OTT platform on July 8th, the film was out on June 03rd. The Chachi 420 actor shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from his visit. He was dapper in a royal blue sherwani, black shoes, and sunglasses.

His journey proved to be quite successful. The prestigious UAE granted the filmmaker a platinum visa when he was there. The celebrity even met His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a cabinet member of the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.



According to reports, the UAE government chose Kamal Haasan as one of its first picks to get the golden visa when it was created in 2019. However, it was not possible because of the pandemic and other political and professional factors.

Before this, the renowned UAE golden visa was also granted to R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Venkat Prabhu.

In the interim, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed, Along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod playing supporting parts, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also appear in Vikram. Suriya was also shown in a special guest role as Rolex.

Vikram has been performing very well at the box office, and now the action-thriller will also be accessible via OTT. Audiences praised Suriya's performance in the movie and that of the lead.

