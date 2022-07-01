Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government

    Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government after Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty.

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Kamal Haasan can be seen posing in the UAE while wearing a royal blue sherwani on a few of his Instagram posts. Recently, Kamal Haasan travelled to Dubai to promote his box office success Vikram. 

    The action-comedy will debut on the OTT platform on July 8th, the film was out on June 03rd. The Chachi 420 actor shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from his visit. He was dapper in a royal blue sherwani, black shoes, and sunglasses.

    Also Read: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's film leaked on torrent sites

    His journey proved to be quite successful. The prestigious UAE granted the filmmaker a platinum visa when he was there. The celebrity even met His Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a cabinet member of the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)


    According to reports, the UAE government chose Kamal Haasan as one of its first picks to get the golden visa when it was created in 2019. However, it was not possible because of the pandemic and other political and professional factors.

    Before this, the renowned UAE golden visa was also granted to R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Venkat Prabhu.

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

    In the interim, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed, Along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod playing supporting parts, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also appear in Vikram. Suriya was also shown in a special guest role as Rolex.

    Vikram has been performing very well at the box office, and now the action-thriller will also be accessible via OTT. Audiences praised Suriya's performance in the movie and that of the lead.
     

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault case Malayalam actor out on bail appears before investigating agencies drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor appears before investigating officers on 5th consecutive day

    National Doctors Day Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures latest film Doctor G RBA

    National Doctors’ Day: Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures' latest film “Doctor G”

    Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan asks the court to return his passport drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect Twitter Review R Madhavan film plays high on emotions must watch drb

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: Madhavan’s film plays high on emotions; must watch

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race RBA

    Anupamaa or Naagin 6? Rupali Ganguly or Tejasswi Prakash? Who won this week's TRP Race

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: England elects to bowl; India moves in with 4 bowlers

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay Here s an update gcw

    Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay? Here's an update

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault case Malayalam actor out on bail appears before investigating agencies drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor appears before investigating officers on 5th consecutive day

    Hotness Jacqueline Fernandez's latest pictures in sexy red high slit dress go viral RBA

    Hotness! Jacqueline Fernandez's latest pictures in sexy red high slit dress go viral

    Toyota introduces India's first hybrid mid-size SUV, Urban Cruiser Hyryder; know details - adt

    Toyota introduces India's first hybrid mid-size SUV, Urban Cruiser Hyryder; know details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon