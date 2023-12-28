Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijayakanth no more: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Jr NTR, and other celebrities pay tribute to 'Captain'

    Vijayakanth dies at 71: On Thursday, December 28, actor and DMDK president Vijayakanth died in a Chennai hospital. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was on ventilator support. Several celebrities expressed their condolences on the demise of the talented actor.

    Vijayakanth no more: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Jr NTR, and other celebrities pay tribute to 'Captain'
    The death of actor and DMDK president Vijayakanth at the age of 71 was a huge blow to the film industry. On Thursday, December 28, he died at a private hospital in Chennai. According to his party, he was on ventilator support after testing positive for Covid-19. Soon after the news surfaced on social media, various celebrities expressed their condolences and sent their prayers to the actor's family.

    On Tuesday, Vijayakanth was brought to the hospital for a routine check-up. The party stated at the time that Vijayakanth was "healthy" and would return home following the examinations. Following his untimely passing, various celebrities expressed their condolences while praying for his soul.

    Kamal Haasan penned a lengthy note in Tamil, a portion of which reads, “He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He always had a helping hand extended to the needy. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both cinema and politics, will always be in our heart.”

    Trisha extended condolences to his family, “RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha ma’am and his family. I’ll forever remember your kindness.” Jr NTR called him a powerhouse, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

    “Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you Captain!! #RIP,” wrote Vikram, while Sonu Sood reminisced how he got his first role on-screen due to Vijayakanth, Kallazgar my first film ever, was a gift from the legend VIJAYKANTH sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN.”

    About Vijayakanth:
    Vijayakanth, born Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami in Madurai in 1952, is one of the few Tamil actors who has solely performed in Tamil films throughout his career. The majority of his films have been remade into Telugu and Hindi. In the business, he was dubbed a 'Puratchi Kalaignar' (revolutionary artist). His most renowned roles were as a police officer, in which he played the pious do-gooder. Captain Prabhakaran was born from his 1991 film Captain Prabhakaran.

