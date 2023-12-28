Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vijayakanth passed away: 5 best movies of ‘Captain’ fans should not miss

    Tamil actor-turned-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and he has been put on a ventilator due to difficulty breathing.

    Vijayakanth passed away 5 best movies of Captain fans should not miss RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    DMDK founder Captain Vijaykanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. He was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. The actor-turned-politician had played the role of a police officer in more than 20 films throughout his acting career before he entered politics.

    Who was Vijayakanth?
    Vijayakanth, the acclaimed Tamil actor known as the industry's captain, has made an indelible impression on the world of cinema and later stepped into politics. His illustrious career, notably his representations of police personnel, has cemented his place in Tamil cinema history. 

    Let's look at some of his blockbuster films that have made his standing as one of the most successful performers in Tamil cinema.

    Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984):
    R Sundarrajan wrote and directed this film, which starred Vijayakanth and Revathi as characters in a drama about rural life. Ilaiyaraaja's compositions includes the timeless song Rasathi Unnai, performed by P. Jayachandran and poetically penned by Vaali.

    Vaanathaippola (2000):
    Vijayakanth sparkled in a dual role under Vikraman's direction, mesmerising audiences in theatres for almost 250 days. The film, produced by Oscar Films, displayed the actor's many abilities and received international acclaim.

    Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981):
    Vijayakanth played a vengeful character in this action-packed film directed by SA Chandrasekhar. The compelling story follows a man's search of justice for the death of his father and elder sister. While his sister, a police inspector, pursued a lawful route, the film's popularity paved the way for additional law-themed films to emerge in Tamil cinema.

    Senthoora Poove (1988):
    This film, directed by PR Devaraj, starred Vijayakanth, Ramakrishnan, and actress Nirosha in prominent roles. The film had a great box office run of over 200 days and garnered Vijayakanth the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor, adding to his already famous career.

    Ramanaa (2002):
    In this AR Murugadoss-directed film, Vijayakanth played a vigilante, breaking away from his usual characters. The film follows a professor on his quest to combat corruption with the help of his former pupils. This change won "Ramanaa" several awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Film.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally RBA

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally

    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor in legal trouble for raising 'Jai Mata Di' slogan during Christmas cake cutting

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share some lovey-dovey photos from their Christmas celebration RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share some lovey-dovey photos from their Christmas celebration

    Salman Khan's 58th birthday: Actor greets fans gathered outside his house, Galaxy apartments RBA

    Salman Khan's 58th birthday: Actor greets fans gathered outside his house, Galaxy apartments-WATCH

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande mimics Vicky Jain's alleged slap: Did she confirm his attempt to hit her? SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande mimics Vicky Jain's alleged slap: Did she confirm his attempt to hit her?

    Recent Stories

    Actor and DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passes away anr

    BREAKING: DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passes away

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Modi govt officials asked Apple to soften impact of hack warnings?

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally RBA

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan-Vicky Kaushal's film nears Rs 300-crore mark globally

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala unveils largest wall art at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: local media

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon