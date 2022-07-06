Vijay Sethupathi to enter Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan'?

As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi has replaced another big star of South who was previously reported to be a part of Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Ever since the announcement of the film, followed by its poster reveal, a lot of excitement has been seen among Shah Rukh Khan fans for his film ‘Jawan’. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh and well as South’s lady superstar Nayanthara.

Recently, the makers of ‘Jawan’ released the poster of the first look of Shah Rukh Khan from the movie. It showed him wrapped in gauge tapes while sitting on a bench. The rough and rugged look of Sha Rukh has got his fans all the more excited for the film.

Meanwhile, it is known among the fans that Shah Rukh Khan’s film has a huge Tollywood connection to it. This excitement will be doubled since reports have claimed that actor Vijay Sethupathi has also joined Atlee’s film.

Previously, there were reports that actors Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati and Sunil Grover will be seen as important characters in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’. But now it is being claimed in a report that Vijay Sethupathi has replaced Rana Daggubati in the film.

As per reports, the makers of 'Jawan' had initially approached Rana Daggubati for ‘Jawan’ but since the actor could not be a part of the film because of a lack of dates, the makers have reportedly got Vijay Sethupathi onboard.

Due to the presence of Bollywood and South actors in this film, there is a lot of buzz about ‘Jawan’. In such a situation, the entry of Vijay Sethupathi as a villain in this film has made everyone more excited about the film. Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Kamal Haasan's film ‘Vikram’. Along with this, it is also being reported that the actor will also be seen playing the role of villain in Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Furthermore, there are also reports that have claimed Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a cameo role in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, starring Shsha Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

'Jawaan' is being produced under the banner of Red Chili Productions. The film will be released at a pan-India level. This will be Shahrukh's first film in a career spanning 30 years to release pan-India. The actor's look in the film is quite creepy, which fans have already seen in the teaser. The film will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Along with 'Jawan', Shahrukh is also busy with the shooting of 'Pathan', co-starring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.