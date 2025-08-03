Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom had a great start on the first day, but now its earnings are continuously declining. By the third day, a total of 33.50 crores were earned in India

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom's magic at the box office is slowly fading. The movie earned well on the first day of its release, but now its collection is decreasing day by day. Its third day's earnings figures have also come out. According to the report of sacnilk.com, Vijay's film has so far done a business of 33.50 crores.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom collection

Kingdom was released in theatres on 31 July. After watching the film, everyone called it Vijay's comeback movie. Fans were also very excited to see his strong action packed role. It collected 18 crores at the box office on the first day. On the other hand, its earnings decreased by about 58 percent on the second day. The movie did a business of 7.5 crores. Earned 8 crores on the third day. Let us tell you that this film with a budget of 130 crores has done a business of 53 crores worldwide so far. At the same time, trade analysts believe that the film can get the benefit of Sunday. If reports are to be believed, the overall occupancy of the film on the third day was 41.54 percent. The occupancy of the morning show was 31.25 percent, while in the evening it increased and the occupancy was 47.06.

About the movie ‘Kingdom’

The film is the story of Kingdom Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), who turns from a police constable to a detective. He is sent on a secret mission to Sri Lanka. He leaves everything for this mission. His target is to catch the most wanted criminal. And this criminal is none other than his brother Shiva (Satyadev). The climax of the film is quite explosive. Along with Vijay, Venkatesh and Bhagyashree Borse are in the lead roles in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, which is his second collaboration with director Gautham Tinnanuri after Jersey and his first with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Its producers are Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film is facing tough competition from Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which has been performing consistently well since its release last week.