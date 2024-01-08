Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know

    It is believed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are preparing to make a big announcement—a purported engagement scheduled for the second week of February.

    Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna rumored to get engaged next month? Here's what we know RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Friendships in the film industry frequently transcend the bounds of the silver screen. This appears to be the case with Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two major Telugu cinema industry heavyweights. Off-screen friendships between celebrities have long piqued the interest of fans and netizens alike. Every time Vijay and Rashmika post a photo of themselves together on social media, rumors about their relationship status circulate. Another rumor is going viral and this time, it is big. 

    The engagement rumor

    A recent revelation in News 18 Telugu claims that the couple are preparing to make a big announcement—a purported engagement scheduled for the second week of February. If true, this would be the most wonderful Valentine's Day gift for these outstanding performers' loyal fans. However, there has been no formal comment on the subject. 

    Professional front

    Vijay Devarakonda will be seen in the Telugu film 'Family Star' along with Mrunal Thakur which will be released in February. He has upcoming projects to his name such as 'VD 12', 'Jana Gana Mana' and more.

    Meanwhile, Rashmika is hard at work on 'Pushpa 2', which stars Allu Arjun in the major role. After finishing the 'Pushpa' shoot in Hyderabad, the actress attended an 'Animal' success party in Mumbai yesterday. 

