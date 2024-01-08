Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12

    'Guntur Kaaram', stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and more.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    The most awaited blockbuster 'Guntur Kaaram', starring Mahesh Babu, will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas reunite in this flick. For the third time, director Trivikram has cooperated with the superstar who previously collaborated for the two films 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. 'Guntur Kaaram' is an action flick that is expected to be a crowd-pleaser with some high-octane sequences. The official trailer was recently out and is causing great enthusiasm among audiences.

    The trailer

    The trailer, which is about 3 minutes long, introduces a variety of personalities. Sreeleela plays the major female lead, with a mysterious and intriguing romantic chemistry with Mahesh Babu's character. The trailer's main focus is the fantastic and huge conversation blended with the action-packed moments.

    The Trivikram-style action sequences are possibly the trailer's most notable feature. The people in the teaser appear to have a strong bond, with strong emotions at stake, establishing the film's central conflict.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, later breaks down in tears (WATCH)

    About 'Guntur Kaaram'

    Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the film. S Thaman composed the music. The cinematographers are Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod, while the film is edited by Naveen Nooli. 'Guntur Kaaram', starring Mahesh Babu, contains an ensemble cast of actors. The important characters will be played by Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many others.

    Mahesh Babu's professional front

    This hearty masala entertainer is Mahesh Babu's 28th film. The actor was most recently seen in the 2022 Parasuram film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', with Keerthy Suresh. He is also going to play the protagonist in SS Rajamouli's next film, which is described as a jungle adventure.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport [WATCH]

    Kerala: Actor Sreenivasan receives sacred 'Akshatham' from Ayodhya Ram temple

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande regrets marrying Vicky Jain, later breaks down in tears (WATCH)

    Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has to say THIS about Tiger 3's performance; blames Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

    Viral Video: Kylie Jenner shares passionate kiss with Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024

    India-Maldives controversy: Bipasha Basu gets trolled for sharing birthday pictures from Maldives

    SHOCKING! New report says over 5000 hectares of forest land with encroachers in Kerala

    Bengaluru's BBMP sets new record in property tax collection, gathers Rs 3,273 crore by end of December!

    How to delete Google pay transaction history on phone

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

