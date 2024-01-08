'Guntur Kaaram' trailer: Mahesh Babu promises action-packed, crowd-pleaser thriller, to release on January 12

The most awaited blockbuster 'Guntur Kaaram', starring Mahesh Babu, will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas reunite in this flick. For the third time, director Trivikram has cooperated with the superstar who previously collaborated for the two films 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. 'Guntur Kaaram' is an action flick that is expected to be a crowd-pleaser with some high-octane sequences. The official trailer was recently out and is causing great enthusiasm among audiences.

The trailer

The trailer, which is about 3 minutes long, introduces a variety of personalities. Sreeleela plays the major female lead, with a mysterious and intriguing romantic chemistry with Mahesh Babu's character. The trailer's main focus is the fantastic and huge conversation blended with the action-packed moments.

The Trivikram-style action sequences are possibly the trailer's most notable feature. The people in the teaser appear to have a strong bond, with strong emotions at stake, establishing the film's central conflict.

About 'Guntur Kaaram'

Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the film. S Thaman composed the music. The cinematographers are Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod, while the film is edited by Naveen Nooli. 'Guntur Kaaram', starring Mahesh Babu, contains an ensemble cast of actors. The important characters will be played by Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many others.

Mahesh Babu's professional front

This hearty masala entertainer is Mahesh Babu's 28th film. The actor was most recently seen in the 2022 Parasuram film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', with Keerthy Suresh. He is also going to play the protagonist in SS Rajamouli's next film, which is described as a jungle adventure.