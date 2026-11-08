Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Diwali with intimate family photos featuring her parents, Randhir and Babita, and son Taimur. She later attended a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai with husband Saif Ali Khan, dressed in elegant festive attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartwarming Diwali Family Moments

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended a heartwarming message on Diwali, expressing her love and affection for her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. In an Instagram post, Kareena gave fans a glimpse into her intimate Diwali celebrations with a series of heartwarming family pictures. The photographs captured beautiful moments of togetherness, with the actress seen sharing an adorable moment with her family. The post featured a lovely family portrait, featuring Randhir Kapoor seated alongside his wife Babita, while Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor posed beside them. Dressed in festive ethnic outfits, the family radiated warmth and joy, making the pictures a celebration of family bonds, tradition and the spirit of Diwali. Another cute picture shows Kareena's elder son, Taimur, warmly hugging his grandfather Randhir Kapoor. In her caption, she wrote, "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, maa aur papa ke sivaay, jana kahan. Happy Diwali people... It's always all about loving your parents... always." Karisma also commented on the post, writing "Always" with a heart emoji. Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she was seen playing a game while feasting on sweets. She wished her followers, writing "Happy Diwali to everyone."

Celebrity Diwali Celebrations in Mumbai

Diwali festivities have already spread across the film industry, with celebrities marking their presence at star-studded parties. Earlier, ace fashion designer Manush Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash for his friends from the film industry. Several power couples graced the occasion, including fans' favourite Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. They looked stunning, complementing each other in elegant shades of gold and black.