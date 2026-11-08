Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed their son Vihaan's face for the first time in a charming family photo shared on Diwali, celebrating his first birthday and the festive season with coordinated traditional outfits and heartwarming smiles.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Reveal Son's Face

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first glimpse of their son, Vihaan, revealing his face to the world in an adorable family photograph. The heartwarming moment comes just a day after the little one celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Taking to social media on the festive occasion, Katrina and Vicky shared a beautiful picture featuring the three of them, dressed in coordinated traditional outfits. The photograph captures the family soaking in the festive spirit, with their little bundle of joy stealing the spotlight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Festive Family Fashion

In the picture, Katrina looks radiant in a bright yellow suit adorned with intricate golden embroidery and embellishments. Vicky complements her in an elegant ivory traditional ensemble with delicate embroidery, while their son Vihaan looks absolutely adorable in a yellow patterned ethnic jacket paired with an ivory kurta-pyjama. The family is seen twinning in beautiful festive shades of yellow and cream.

The candid photograph captures a precious family moment, with Vihaan flashing an adorable smile and enthusiastically waving both his hands at the camera. Katrina and Vicky, seated on either side of their little one, are seen beaming with happiness as they lovingly hold him.

Celebrity Reactions to the Big Reveal

Sharing the photograph, Katrina penned a heartfelt caption that read, "Our brightest Diwali yet…Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan." The post has made the festive occasion even more special for fans, who have long been eager to catch a glimpse of the couple's little one.

Taking to the comment section, many showered love on the family. Shibani Akhtar wrote, "Cutest. happy Diwali," while Mrunal Thakur commented, "Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting. Happy Diwali munchkin." Sonam Kapoor added, "Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people." Arjun Kapoor adorably commented, "Ladooooooo." Among others were Sagarika Ghatge, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheetal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekkar, Huma Qureshi, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana, who reacted to the post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December 2021, welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son's name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn's tiny hand. (ANI)

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