Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor got arrested by Kochi Police

Actor Vijay Babu from Malayalam has been detained. The actor was charged with rape and sexual assault. According to numerous reports, Kochi Police detained him on Monday. On April 22, a case was filed against Vijay Babu, accusing him of rape, for the benefit of the uninitiated.



According to The Indian Express, Vijay's arrest was documented by Kochi deputy city police commissioner U V Kuriakose. Vijay will reportedly be taken to the locations of the alleged rape as part of the evidence-gathering process. The actor will be released on bail, according to the report, as anticipatory bail has already been granted.

When granting bail, the Kerala High Court stipulated that the police could question Vijay from June 27 to July 3 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. If the actor is detained, he must provide an Rs. 5 lakh bail bond with two financially sound sureties. Additionally, he has been asked to refrain from attacking the accuser or her family on social media or in any other way. Additionally, he is not permitted to leave the nation.



The actress victim claimed that Vijay repeatedly tortured her in his Ernakulam home. Additionally, it was said that he had promised to give her better opportunities in the film business. He used my body as a tool for his pleasure when I was unable to consciously say yes or no. He has coerced me into having oral sex with him in a car against my will and even forced himself on me. I couldn't speak or react because I was in such shock, the victim wrote in a Facebook post.

In April, Vijay was the target of a complaint. He received a second case five days after the first one for identifying the survivor during a Facebook live. Vijay left for Dubai around the same time the case was filed. Early this month, he went back to India.