When Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan used to call him cheap for singing this song

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, in which the actor reveals that he used to sing 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara' outside his wife's residents, Panchsheel Park in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are unquestionably among the most popular celebrity couples in Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married when he was still a film business rookie; the superstar's wife has been at his side through thick and thin for more than three decades. The Bollywood celebrity and his stunning wife fell in love as youngsters, and their love story became stronger with time.

A flashback video in which Shah Rukh Khan describes how he performed numerous insane acts as a teenager when he first started dating Gauri is trending on the internet. Surprisingly, the Pathaan actor confessed that he used to sing 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara' outside his wife's neighbourhood, much to her chagrin. As SRK fell in love with Gauri, he did several dumb yet lovely things that every male has done at least once in his life, according to SRK.

"When I was 19, in 1984, I did what everyone does at that age. I started liking a girl, and at that point of time, the word that we use, we started an affair. The girl's name was Gauri. She used to live in Panchsheel, I lived in Hauz Khas. So I used to go to her house or where normally lovers meet - in gardens, disco sites or in restaurants. I used to go there and sing for her. Because I could hardly get to meet her," Khan explains in the video.

"So, I had to just go and sing this song in her locality, which was 'Gauri tera gaon bada pyara'. My wife never liked it... (now she is my wife). She has never liked it. She found it very cheap that I used to sing like this," the king of romance concluded.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's throwback video, below:

Cut to present:

Together, the Bollywood power couple crafted one of the most acclaimed real-life love tales the film industry has ever seen. Shah Rukh Khan has always stated that Gauri keeps him grounded and shows him the mirror anytime he needs it, adding that she is his greatest pillar of strength. The couple has three children: aspiring filmmaker Aryan Khan, young actress Suhana Khan, and baby AbRam Khan.