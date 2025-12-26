Image Credit : Getty

Gunther has embraced the mantle of “Legend Killer,” replacing Randy Orton in that role. In 2025, he forced John Cena to tap out in his final match and added Goldberg to his list of victims. His confrontations with Punk, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles have drawn intense reactions. Styles has admitted his career is nearing its end, and Gunther may be the one to close that chapter in 2026.