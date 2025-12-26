2025 saw major celebrity controversies, including Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday debate, Ranveer Singh's 'Kantara' backlash, Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, and legal troubles for Aryan Khan's series and Karisma Kapoor's family.

The year 2025 turned out to prove once again that celebrity culture in India is no longer confined to cinema screens or cricket fields but has thrived and reshaped in the public view. From workplace ethics to personal safety and even paparazzi accountability, controversies involving popular public figures have repeatedly made headlines. Here's a look at the incidents that created much buzz this year.

Deepika Padukone and the 8-hour work debate

Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate after her shocking exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' over specific working conditions, including a request for an eight-hour workday. Several celebrities came forward to directly and indirectly weigh in on the need for a structured shift in the industry after the 'Chennai Express' actress allegedly demanded fixed working hours in the film industry.

In another development, Deepika was also dropped from the Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD,' with the makers mentioning that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment."

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

India's Got Latent row

Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also reprimanded Raina for insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities, directing him and four other comedians--Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (aka Sonali Aditya Desai) --to issue unconditional apologies. Raina apologised on October 26 through his social media handle.

Ranveer Singh and the Kantara Backlash

In one of the most recent incidents, a viral video from a ceremony faced intense criticism after Ranveer Singh was seen mimicking actor Rishab Shetty from 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at IFFI 2025. A complaint was filed against actor Ranveer Singh. Advocate Prashant Bethal filed a complaint against the actor at the High Grounds Police Station under Sections 302, 299, and 354 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly hurting the "religious feelings" of Karnataka people. Later, Ranveer issued an apology, adding that he shares "utmost admiration" for Rishab Shetty.

'The Taj Story' release halt

The Taj Story became one of the year's most talked-about releases, facing a fair share of criticism. A Public Interest Litigation was also filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking judicial intervention to restrain or regulate the film's release and exhibition, alleging that the movie distorts historical facts and threatens communal harmony and the dignity of national heritage. Later, the Delhi HC refused to halt the release, observing that it is not the judiciary's role to act as a "Super Censor Board."

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | On the movie 'The Taj Story', Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay says, "When the movie PK was released, there were no communal riots. There have been a lot of such movies. If a movie is made on the Taj Mahal, why would it cause riots? The truth must come out… pic.twitter.com/Rw3du1jOJc — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri departure

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise shocked the film industry and fans. Reports also surfaced about Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure. Following the news, a shocked Suniel Shetty shared, "I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know." Despite a brief roadblock, Rawal is reportedly back on the project, bringing the rift to an end.

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Jaya Bachchan vs paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan is well known for her sharp exchanges with the paparazzi, which have repeatedly reignited debates on privacy, consent, and media ethics. In a recent instance, Jaya Bachchan described today's paparazzi scene as "strange" and questioned its ethics and professionalism. She went on to lash out at the paparazzi's role and credibility, describing them as people who believe that simply having a phone gives them authority.

Adding how "strange" she finds their behaviour, Jaya shared, "....Magar ye jo bahar drain-pipe tight gande gande pant pahen ke haath mein mobile leke... they think they have a mobile in their hand so they can take your picture?" While some dismissed her reactions as abrasive, others had mixed reactions.

Karisma Kapoor-Priya Sachdev legal battle

Following the demise of Karisma Kapoor's former husband, Sunjay Kapur, in June this year, several concerns were raised about key documents related to his assets and even his post-mortem report. Karisma Kapoor's children sought an interim injunction to restrain Priya Kapur from dealing with or alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married from 2003 to 2016 and share two children. Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev Kapur.

On the other hand, Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, also challenged the will, arguing that it was inconsistent with her son's conduct. Rani also alleged that, following her son's death, Priya moved swiftly to consolidate control over businesses and assets and that the asset statements filed before the court were incomplete, omitting valuable artworks, watches, bank accounts, insurance policies, rental income, and other investments.

After weeks of legal battle, the Delhi HC concluded hearings by reserving orders on the interim injunction plea filed by his children.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a suit filed by actress Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking a share in their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s, personal assets. They have alleged that his purported Will is forged. Appearing for the plaintiffs, senior advocate Mahesh… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2025

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

In January this year, actor Saif Ali Khan suffered a knife attack during an alleged robbery attempt when the accused Shariful Islam, also known as Shehzad, broke into the actor's Bandra residence. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21. In connection with the case, Mumbai's Bandra Police said they filed a 1000-page chargesheet, including several pieces of evidence.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding

Speculations surrounding composer Palaash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana picked up momentum toward the end of November this year. Palaash and Mandhana, who were originally scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025, postponed the ceremony after Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. While the sudden cancellations sparked several rumours about their personal lives, Palaash and Mandhana finally responded and announced that their wedding had been called off.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana posts on Instagram, "...I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect… pic.twitter.com/yzCPxO8ePm — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash over collaborating with a Pakistani actor in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Diljit Dosanjh faced criticism for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3'. The film, which was released on June 27 in theatres overseas, has sparked controversy amid India-Pakistan tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, after which India launched Operation Sindoor. Diljit has faced backlash from social media users, members of the film industry, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' legal trouble

Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' faced legal trouble as Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede has filed a rejoinder before the Delhi High Court, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. produced and circulated "false, malicious and defamatory" content through its Netflix web series. Wankhede contended that the web series was not a work of fiction but a "personal vendetta disguised as satire," allegedly aimed at maligning his reputation following the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

That said, while the list of controversies remains endless, they reflect how celebrities continue to navigate fame in an era of relentless scrutiny. (ANI)