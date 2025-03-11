VIDEO: Udit Narayan talks about kissing controversy; here's what netizens said (WATCH)

Within the past few days, a video of Bollywood singer Udit Narayan kissing has become popular online. At this point, the singer has made a public statement on the scandal for the very first time.

Udit Narayan, a veteran singer, has been in the headlines for a long time because of the kissing incident. Finally, the musician has addressed the uproar over his viral video, in which he was seen kissing female fans at a show. The 69-year-old musician made a humorous remark about the event while attending the trailer presentation for the forthcoming flick Pintu Ki Puppy.

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer, was also present. Udit discussed his controversial kiss video and poked fun at the film's title. He joked that the video was from two years ago and he had no idea how it had gone viral today.

What exactly did Udit Narayan say?

When asked about the film's title, Udit Narayan suggested that it be changed. The puppy is OK. Your film's title is incredibly wonderful. Isn't it Pintu ki Puppy, or Udit ki Puppy? It's also a coincidence that it's being released right now, which means music. By the way, the video from Australia you're seeing now is from two years ago. Yes, it's two years old.' Throughout this, Udit Narayan laughed. Everyone else in the room continued to laugh alongside him.

 

After seeing this video, social media users became outraged by the lack of seriousness. A social media user wrote, 'How can he just laugh about it.' Another user wrote, 'Besharm log. He is proud of that vulgarity.' Another Insta user wrote, 'He should be fined for being morally wrong.'

 

What is Udit Narayan's kissing controversy?

The singer received criticism after a video of her live performance of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' went viral. The video showed Udit kissing a lady on the cheek, then kissing another woman on the lips, which horrified the woman. The event generated an internet debate, with many denouncing his actions. Following the uproar, the singer stated a lot of things in his defence, which many couldn't comprehend.

Here is the clarification

Udit defended himself in an interview with Hindustan Times, stating, 'Fans are pretty wild, aren't they? We are not like that; we are civilised individuals. Some individuals promote it and express their affection via it. Why is this getting blown out of proportion? There are a lot of people in the audience, and we have bodyguards with us, but fans believe they have a chance to meet, so someone offers a hand for a handshake, someone kisses the hand... all of this is just fan craziness. One should not pay too much attention to this.

