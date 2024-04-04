VIDEO: Tamil actor Thala Ajith's car topples in Azerbaijan, injured during shooting (WATCH)

Ajith was injured in a vehicle accident in Azerbaijan while filming high-octane action scenes for his forthcoming film, 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. On April 4, 2024, Ajith's publicist uploaded a few videos of the event on his official X profile.

Tamil superstar Ajith's automobile was involved in an accident in Azerbaijan while filming high-octane action scenes for his forthcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi. On April 4, 2024, Ajith's publicist uploaded a few videos of the event on his official X profile. In a video released online, Ajith is seen driving the automobile, with his 'Vidaa Muyarchi' co-star and 'Bigg Boss Tamil' competitor Aarav Kizar sitting alongside him.

Aarav comes with his hands shackled and his neck taped to the back of the chair. Sharing the video, Suresh Chandra wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi filming. November 2023 (sic)."

Aarav reposted the video and expressed his gratitude. "Finally, now that it’s out. Narrow escape for both of us. Forever grateful to god (sic)."

In January 2024, Ajith Kumar said that he had completed the Azerbaijan filming session for 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and other cast members have been filming important parts in Azerbaijan for several months. The film, directed by Magizha Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, is expected to be an action thriller.

Finally now that it’s out. Narrow escape for both of us. Forever grateful to god.

'Vidaa Muyarchi', written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is expected to be an action thriller with Ajith Kumar as the lead. The supporting cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.

'Vidaa Muyarchi', produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, will be available on Netflix following its theatrical run. The film's technical staff includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Nirav Shah, and editor NB Srikanth.