Love 'Grey’s Anatomy'? Is the medical drama gearing up for its 21st season? Deet's inside

The medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' will return with its 21st season. The show's 20th season began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar lately. 'Grey's Anatomy' first aired on TV in 2005 and remains the longest-running American TV series.

ABC has renewed the iconic television series 'Grey's Anatomy' for its 21st season. It will be Meg Marinis' second season as showrunner, having taken over the programme at the end of the 19th season following Krista Vernoff's departure. The revelation comes just as the show's 20th season, which had been delayed due to last year's Hollywood writers and actors' strike, returned to television screens last month.

Shonda Rhimes conceived and executive produced the medical drama. The Hollywood Reporter quoted Rhimes as saying, "The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful."

Also Read: Know all about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 15 Crore house in Dubai

She added, "Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that keeps the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

Grey's Anatomy premiered on television in 2005 and is still the longest-running American series.

Also Read: Amrita -Ravi Shastri to Nagma-Sourav: Celebs who dated cricketers

There are currently no updates on the returning cast for the forthcoming season. However, leading lady Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the series, is anticipated to return in a recurring role after leaving as a series regular before season 20.

In India, 'Grey's Anatomy' is available on Disney+ Hotstar.