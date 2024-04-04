Aadujeevitham: 1.06 lakh tickets booked on Book My Show in 24 hours; Highest in India

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. 'The Goat Life' has broken a five-year-old record as Malayalam cinema's fastest film to reach 50 crores worldwide, surpassing the milestone set by Mohanlal's 'Lucifer'.

he Malayalam cinema industry is experiencing significant growth, particularly with the rise of OTT platforms. The movies like Manjummel Boys, Premalu and Aadujeevitham are not only attracting local audiences but also gaining attention from other states. Meanwhile, Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham has sold the highest number of tickets in India on Book My Show app in the last 24 hours, totalling 1.06 lakhs tickets.

This surpassed even Hollywood releases like Godzilla, which managed to sell 58,000 tickets in the same period. The Telugu film Tiilu Square and Hindi film Crew secured the third and fourth position.

'Aadujeevitham' is receiving exceptional reviews from both audiences and critics, particularly praising Prithviraj's portrayal of a man enduring hardships in a foreign land, heralded as one of the finest acting performances in Indian cinema history.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

The narrative delves into the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes ensnared in slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.