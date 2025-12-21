- Home
Dhurandhar Enters ₹500 Crore Club: THIS Becomes Sanjay Dutt's First Movie In The Elite Club
Dhurandhar is consistently earning at the box office. The movie has done a worldwide business of 790.75 crores. The film was released in theaters worldwide on December 5 and received a fantastic response from day one
Sanjay Dutt's first 500 crore film Dhurandhar
The film Dhurandhar has changed Sanjay Dutt's fortunes. Dhurandhar has become his first film to earn a net of 500 crores at the Indian box office. KGF 2 was previously number one.
Film KGF 2
Dhurandhar broke the record of Sanjay Dutt's previous top earner, KGF 2. KGF 2 had a net collection of 435.33 crores at the Indian box office.
Film Agnipath
Sanjay Dutt's film Agnipath is also in the top 5 list of his highest-grossing films. This movie earned a net of 118.2 crores in the country.
Film Kalank
Sanjay Dutt's multi-starrer film Kalank was a flop at the box office. However, it is fourth on his list of highest-grossing films, earning a net of 84.6 crores.
Film Lage Raho Munnabhai
One of Sanjay Dutt's biggest hits, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, earned a net of 74.65 crores. It's fifth on his list of highest-grossing films.
