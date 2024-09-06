Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 promo despite two broken ribs; here's what he said (WATCH)

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed that he had a rib injury during Bigg Boss 18 promo shot. He told media and fans to be careful around him '2 Pasliyaan Tooti Hain'; take a look

    Video Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 promo despite two broken ribs; here's what he said (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Salman Khan confirmed that he had two broken ribs. The actor was besieged by cameras last night when he returned from the Bigg Boss 18 promotional shoot. He advised them to be cautious near him because of his rib injury. Salman's attendance at an event last month sparked fears about his health, with some claiming that he injured his ribs during a shoot.

    Salman Khan has disclosed that he has two broken ribs. After shooting the Bigg Boss 18 commercial last night, he told the paparazzi about his ailment. The actor looked great in a black suit, blue shirt, and matching shoes.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor is the highest female taxpayer celebrity, see full list

    Watch the video here.

    Since being host of Bigg Boss Season 4, Salman Khan and the program have become inseparable. With his spontaneity, distinct presenting abilities, charm, and humour, the actor drew a large audience to the show, making him the most popular presenter on television. However, this time, it was claimed that Salman may stand down from hosting to focus on his health. Speculation only grew after the star was seen labouring in discomfort during a Mumbai function.

    Now that the actor has been announced to host Bigg Boss 18, fans have every reason to cheer. The producers have reportedly approached many well-known names for the upcoming season, including Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann, Shaheer Sheikh, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Arya, Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mansi Srivastava, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

    Salman Khan is presently working on his next film, Sikandar, which will also include Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. The film will depict their first on-screen coupling. Sikandar also marks AR Murugadoss' much-awaited comeback to Hindi film after an eight-year absence since Akira (2016).

    Also Read: Meet India's richest singer worth Rs 1728 crore, not Arijit Singh or Diljit Dosanjh

    This film also reunites Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously collaborated on blockbusters like as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae' ATG

    'It's bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae'

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema dmn

    "Heard many scary stories from Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha calls for strict laws to protect women in cinema

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos dmn

    Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay RTM

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down as release of 'Emergency' postponed due to CBFC delay

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check ATG

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

    Recent Stories

    Its bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae' ATG

    'It's bae day....', Suhana Khan cheers BFF Ananya Panday for her OTT debut in 'Call Me Bae'

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post RKK

    'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan for the war film, see post

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know RTM

    Health and wellness benefits of wearing silver rings you should know

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts NTI

    How to open the Hartalika Teej fast: rituals, rules, and dos and don'ts

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH] RTM

    Emotional child refuses to bid farewell during Lord Ganesha immersion: 'My Friend Ganesha' [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon