Kareena Kapoor is the highest female taxpayer celebrity, see full list

Kareena Kapoor Khan

According to a recent Fortune India survey, Kareena Kapoor has emerged as India's most tax-paying female star in 2024. 

How much tax does she pay?

Kareena has paid a remarkable Rs 20 crore in taxes, outperforming her female counterparts Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani follows her on the list, contributing Rs 12 crore.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif comes in third with a tax contribution of Rs 11 crore. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Among male celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan is the highest taxpayer as he pays Rs 92 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay

On second is South actor Thalapathy Vijay, who pays Rs 80 crore.

