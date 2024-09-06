Meet India's richest singer worth Rs 1728 crore, not Arijit Singh or Diljit Dosanjh

Can you guess who the richest singer in India is? He is worth Rs 1728 crore and has a Grammy, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe award under his name.

Bollywood has several successful singers who have played a pivotal role in the industry as the songs and music make Indian cinema different from the rest of the world. Singers like Arijit and Diljit Dosanjh charge crores for a single song, but they are not the richest male singers in India.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has become a global star with his worldwide Dil-Luminati tour. He also made his Coachella debut in 2023 becoming the first Indian artist to perform in Coachella. Diljit charges around Rs 3-4 crore for a film and does not charge for the song in the film. During the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding function, Diljit charged Rs 4 crore for the concert. He has a net worth of Rs 172 crore, however he is still not the richest.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in India with hit songs like 'Ve Kamlaya', 'Kesariya', and 'Desh Mere' under his name. Arijit charges over Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh for a song. As per DNA India, Arijit has a net worth of Rs 414 crore. However, he is still not the richest singer in the industry.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman is the richest musician in India with a staggering net worth of Rs 1,728 crore. According to DNA India, Rahman charges over Rs 3 crore for a song.

The 57-year-old artist is popular all over the world and has earned several awards for his remarkable creations. AR Rahman has a Grammy award, a BAFTA award, a Golden Globe award, and more.

