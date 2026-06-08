During the funeral rituals, media cameras concentrated on the mourning family, creating tension. Online videos showed the oldest son, Chandu, responding aggressively to photographers and videographers.

The burial of Malayalam actor Salim Kumar drew a large crowd in North Paravur on June 7. The National Award laureate was cremated with State honours at his family's home in Ernakulam district. Relatives, coworkers, political leaders, and fans arrived to say their goodbyes, while police handled official ceremonies amid emotional situations.

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During the funeral rituals, the mood became tense as media cameras focused on the bereaved family. Videos posted online showed the oldest son, Chandu, reacting angrily to the cameras and videographers. Chandu was seen urging them to go back and requesting privacy so that the family may say their farewell without being constantly filmed.

The District Collector laid a wreath on behalf of the Kerala government at his house in North Paravur. The District Police Chief oversaw the police honours, which included a bugle salute throughout the ceremony. Police officers took part in the guard of honour, as mourners lined up to see the body and pay their respects.

Salim Kumar Funeral: Film Career, Honours, and Legacy

Salim Kumar has worked in Malayalam cinema for over 30 years, acting in over 300 films. Salim Kumar was originally noticed by audiences for his comedic parts, which included exceptional timing and body language. Later, commentators commended Salim Kumar for portraying serious characters with a diverse emotional range and depth on television. Salim Kumar received his most significant professional honour in 2010 when he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu. Prior to that, Salim Kumar won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu. These accolades established Salim Kumar as an actor who could switch between humour and deep drama.

Members of the Malayalam cinema industry, including Meera Jasmine and Sandeep Pradeep, attended the event at North Paravur to celebrate Salim Kumar. Many in attendance discreetly discussed Salim Kumar's versatility as an actor and his long career in movies. The combination of personal sadness, public respect, and formal ceremony resulted in a goodbye that mirrored Salim Kumar's stature.