Video: Rajinikanth turns cop for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'; WATCH

    Rajinikanth appeared at the 'Vettaiyan' set wearing a cop outfit. A video of the actor stepping out of the automobile is circulating on social media.

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Rajinikanth, who was last seen in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam', is now filming for director TJ Gnanavel's forthcoming film 'Vettaiyan'. Thalaivar travelled to Hyderabad on February 27 for the film's second round of shooting. 

    A fresh video of Rajinikanth arriving at the film sets dressed in a cop outfit has gone viral on social media. His followers swarmed his car and applauded for him as he stepped out.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reaches Jamnagar (VIDEO)

    Rajinikanth, accompanied by his driver, made his way to the Hyderabad filming location. The video reveals an exciting twist- Rajinikanth will be stepping into the shoes of a police officer for' Vettaiyan'.

    According to reports, 'Vettaiyan' is a gritty action film based on a genuine tale. It is said that the actor would play a Muslim police officer in the film.

    Rajinikanth has shared that 'Vettaiyan', under Gnanavel's direction, is set to wrap up by the end of March. Post this, he plans to take a well-deserved break before diving into his next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Thalaivar 171'.

    Also Read: SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in Mugler corset

    'Vettaiyan' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in key parts. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the film, which Lyca Productions produces.

