Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reaches Jamnagar (VIDEO)

    In addition to Rihanna, renowned Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will light up the stage for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. On Wednesday, the team of famous international artist Rihanna also reached Jamnagar.

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reached Jamnagar (VIDEO) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant are planning pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, at a grand and luxurious venue befitting the star-studded event. It is no secret that the events will be star-studded, featuring performances by several Indian and international singers. On Wednesday, the crew of famed worldwide musician Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar.

    In a video shared on social media, the 'This Is What You Came For' singer's entourage was seen heading out of the airport when they were met and photographed by photographers. Rihanna will also perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

    Also Read: Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail

    In addition to Rihanna, magician David Blaine and prominent Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will light up the stage during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. On Tuesday, singer B Praak also arrived in Jamnagar.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations will take place from March 1-3. Popular Indian superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth will attend the event with their families. Salman Khan will also visit Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations. Akshay Kumar will also attend the pre-wedding festivities with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor will be among those attending parties. Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor will all be going with their families. Madhuri Dixit will attend the pre-wedding celebrations alongside her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Aditya Chopra and Rani Chopra will also be there.

    On January 19, 2023, Anant and Radhika were engaged at a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai. Gol Dhana translates to "coriander seeds and jaggery," which are presented to guests at the occasion. In a Gujarati wedding, the ceremony signifies an engagement. The bride and her family arrive to the groom's residence carrying sweets and presents. The pair then exchanges engagement rings and gets blessings from five married ladies in each household.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance RKK

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance

    Vijay Devarakonda participates in viral trend, comments on fan's video, 'sending my love to both of you' NIR

    Vijay Devarakonda participates in viral trend, comments on fan's video, 'sending my love to both of you'

    Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail anr

    Relief for Malayalam actor Dileep in actress assault case, High Court refuses to cancel bail

    'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely': Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda's film highlights India's obsession with fair skin tone RKK

    'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely': Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda's film highlights India's obsession with fair skin tone

    'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events RKK

    'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events

    Recent Stories

    Havent resigned: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis AJR

    'Haven't resigned': Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid Congress crisis

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for cheating over 250 women through fake matrimony profile

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today vkp

    Karnataka Electricity Commission likely to SHOCK residents with rate hike today

    THIS Expressway will reduce distance between Delhi-Mumbai anr

    THIS Expressway will reduce distance between Delhi-Mumbai

    Tennis Happy Birthday Naomi Broady: 10 inspiring quotes by the Tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Naomi Broady: 10 inspiring quotes by the Tennis star

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon