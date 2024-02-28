Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding update: Singer Rihanna's team reaches Jamnagar (VIDEO)

In addition to Rihanna, renowned Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will light up the stage for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. On Wednesday, the team of famous international artist Rihanna also reached Jamnagar.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and entrepreneur Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant are planning pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, at a grand and luxurious venue befitting the star-studded event. It is no secret that the events will be star-studded, featuring performances by several Indian and international singers. On Wednesday, the crew of famed worldwide musician Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar.

In a video shared on social media, the 'This Is What You Came For' singer's entourage was seen heading out of the airport when they were met and photographed by photographers. Rihanna will also perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

In addition to Rihanna, magician David Blaine and prominent Indian artists such as Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh will light up the stage during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. On Tuesday, singer B Praak also arrived in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations will take place from March 1-3. Popular Indian superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth will attend the event with their families. Salman Khan will also visit Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations. Akshay Kumar will also attend the pre-wedding festivities with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor will be among those attending parties. Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor will all be going with their families. Madhuri Dixit will attend the pre-wedding celebrations alongside her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Aditya Chopra and Rani Chopra will also be there.

On January 19, 2023, Anant and Radhika were engaged at a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai. Gol Dhana translates to "coriander seeds and jaggery," which are presented to guests at the occasion. In a Gujarati wedding, the ceremony signifies an engagement. The bride and her family arrive to the groom's residence carrying sweets and presents. The pair then exchanges engagement rings and gets blessings from five married ladies in each household.