Video: Padma Shri awardee Pankaj Udhas cremated with state honours in Mumbai

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday at 72. The Padma Shri recipient was battling pancreatic cancer and was cremated with state honours by the Mumbai Police. Udhas is survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

Pankaj Udhas' death rituals were performed on Tuesday, February 27. While various photos and videos from his burial have leaked on social media, what broke everyone's heart were Pankaj's wife Farida Udhas' heartbreaking shots. She was crying uncontrollably during her late husband's funeral. In several photos, the late singer's daughter, Reva Udhas, is seen grasping her mother's hands.

Earlier today, a video of Pankaj's daughter leaked online, showing her extremely distraught as she prepared for the burial. Several celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, and Shankar Mahadevan, were spotted paying their condolences to the singer during his funeral.

Pankaj Udhas was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to pancreatic cancer. His last rites were performed at Mumbai's Hindu Crematorium. Udhas was honoured with state honours by the Mumbai Police.

Several celebs in the music and film industries, including Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunil Gavaskar paying their last respects.

Nayaab earlier shared a statement announcing the passing of her father. Breach Candy Hospital also released a statement expressing their loss. The family said in the statement, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness.”

Udhas is survived by his wife, Farida, and daughters, Reva and Nayaab.