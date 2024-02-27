Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has paid Rs 10 crore for 78,361 square feet of farmland in Alibaug, Raigad district.

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

This comes two months after Suhana made her acting debut in the Netflix original film The Archies.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

The Economic Times reports that Suhana paid Rs 57 lakh in stamp duty for the deal. The transaction was registered on February 13, 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

Suhana paid Rs 12.91 crore in June last year for 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Alibaug, which included three houses.

Image credits: red dress

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

Meanwhile, Suhana is preparing for her first big screen appearance following her OTT debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

Suhana is set to collaborate with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, on her next project, which is allegedly named King.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

Sujoy Ghosh will helm the film, with Siddharth Anand handling the action scenes.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

According to the latest sources, the movie will be released in May.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One