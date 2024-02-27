Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Friends and family arrive for the last rites (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Pankaj Udhas Last Rites: Famous ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is no more with us. He died on Monday (Feb 26) after a prolonged illness. Today he will be given his last farewell.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pankaj Udhas, a famous ghazal singer, has passed away. He died on Monday following a protracted illness. Today he will receive his final farewell.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The mortal remains of Pankaj Udhas have arrived at his house. Family, friends, and acquaintances are gathering to pay their final respects.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pankaj Udhas was 72 years old. His daughter announced his death in a social media post. The singer's death has sent a wave of sadness throughout the industry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be happen today. Pankaj Udhas's daughter Nayab Udhas shared the post and informed that her father's last rites will be held on Tuesday between 3 to 5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai. 

    Family, friends, and acquaintances gather to pay their final respects to the renowned musician. The entire family is distraught.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    People's eyes are moist after hearing of Pankaj Udhas' death. People's weeping did not cease after viewing the singer's deadly remains.

    Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. His family resided in Charkhadi, a town near Rajkot. His grandpa was a zamindar and diwan from Bhavnagar. He made an essential contribution to the world of music.
     

    People are still talking about his tunes. He sang many popular and hit songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Aaj Phir Tumpe, Aur Bhala Kya Mangu Main Rab Se and Ek Tarf Uska Ghar.

