Video of Deepika Padukone rating Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look goes viral

    The internet has gone crazy over an old video of Deepika Padukone criticising Ranveer Singh for looking too clean-shaven.
     

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 8:01 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's 'it' couples, and their romance is like something from a fairy tale. They're not simply all lovey-dovey; they're more like best friends who tease and criticise one another openly. While collaborating on Ram Leela, the couple fell in love, and in 2018 they wed in Italy. Currently, a vintage video of Deepika being a little naughty is making the rounds online. When she views images of Ranveer without a beard, she remarks that she doesn't particularly like him without one and gives him a poor rating. She may be seen in the video making silly faces as she admires Ranveer's clean-shaven appearance! But everything was just good fun. She rates him 4 out of 10 and says, “The thing with him is that he needs the beard. When the beard is not there, it doesn’t work."

    On International Friendship Day recently, Deepika shared a message by N'tima on her Instagram stories about the virtue of marrying one's best friend since that type of love will never fade under any circumstances. Ranveer Singh was mentioned in the quote that she used:

    Nah if I was Ranveer I would feel so bad she was basically calling his bare face ugly damn
    by u/hiiiiianon in BollyBlindsNGossip

    “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark." she added.

