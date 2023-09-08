Video: Kamal Haasan is all set for H Vinoth's 'KH233'; take a look

For his forthcoming project with filmmaker H Vinoth, Kamal Haasan is practising with actual firearms. A sneak peek of Kamal Haasan's training session was released on September 7.

Kamal Haasan's most recent film, 'Vikram,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had him using a variety of weaponry. Fans appear to be in for a treat in his forthcoming flick alongside H Vinoth. Raaj Kamal Films International uploaded a video of Kamal Haasan exercising with several large weapons on September 7. He will be seen in the unnamed film directed by H Vinoth.

Kamal Haasan is fond of collecting firearms, which he employed in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'. The film became a box office success, grossing over Rs 400 crore globally. The star is preparing for his forthcoming project with filmmaker H Vinoth. Raaj Kamal Films International released a video of the actor shooting several sorts of weaponry on September 7.

The video captions have ‘Guts & Guns’ #RiseToRule and #FuriousAction in #KH233. It looks like Kamal Haasan is gearing up to give a big action entertainer with his #KH233. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the #KH233 will go for shooting in October this year.

Kamal Haasan has always talked about his passion for weapons in interviews. He has a vast collection of guns that he utilised in the films 'Vishwaroopam' and 'Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu'. The latest Kamal Haasan trailer suggests his project with H Vinoth would be a commercial actioner. Kamal Haasan is producing the unnamed film. The film's cast and crew will be disclosed in the following weeks.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is filming 'Indian 2' for Shankar. Aside from these two projects, he also struck a deal with Mani Ratnam.