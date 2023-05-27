Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

    Ashish Vidyarthi confirmed that, he and Piloo Vidyarthi alias Rajoshi Barua, the former couple, parted ways amicably. At the age of 57, the actor married Rupali Barua, a Kolkata-based fashion entrepreneur.

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 27, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    At 57, Ashish Vidyarthi married Kolkata-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The actor, previously married to Rajoshi Barua, married Rupali in a small ceremony in Kolkata. Fans have been intrigued about the couple's love story and how they met since the news leaked on social media.

    After photographs and footage from Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's wedding were out on social media, the actor uploaded a video on Instagram describing what led to his second marriage. He also stated that his divorce from ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi alias Rajoshi Barua was amicable.

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Vidyarthi, well-known in Indian films for playing villains, revealed in the video how he met his first wife 22 years ago and what led to their divorce. 

    “Each of our lives is different. Each of us has different challenges, backgrounds, education, and how we think. Each of us has different professions. We are all from different social strata, countries, religions, and beliefs, but one common thing is that we all want to be happy.”

    “22 years back, Piloo and I met, and we got married. Well, it was an amazing one. We had Arth, who is now 22, he is working. But somehow, for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning we played together, we felt how we saw the future was slightly different,” the actor said in one of the videos shared on his social media pages.

    While the couple made several attempts to resolve their problems, all of their efforts were futile. "Differences can be resolved, but it may be in such a way that one of us imposes on the other, reducing happiness." And isn't pleasure what we all seek?" As a result, the separated couple opted to stroll separately while remaining friendly, and they soon split ways.

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    But who thought Ashish would find the love of his life again at the age of 57? "I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody," the actor stated of his feelings for Rupali. So I spread the news throughout the universe. I was 55 then and stated that I wanted to marry someone. This is how I met Rupali Barua. "We started talking, we met a year ago, and then we discovered something interesting about each other, and we thought we could walk together as husband and wife, so Rupali and I married." She is 50, and I am 57, not 60, but age is irrelevant, my buddy. "We can all be happy, no matter our age," he continued.

    Video Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...' RBA

    Who is Rupali Barua?
    Rupali, a fashion entrepreneur in Kolkata, has already revealed her love story. According to a daily, she stated, "We met some time ago and decided to move forward." Their wedding was a beautiful fusion of two cultures. But we both wanted our wedding to be a modest family gathering."

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks down his thoughts on 'The Kerala Story' controversy vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks down his thoughts on 'The Kerala Story' controversy

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her F1 Grand Prix debut; KNOW the details arb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her F1 Grand Prix debut; KNOW the details

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series; know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo OUT: See first glimpse of Salman Khan hosted reality series

    IIFA 2023: Salman Khan leaves his fans mesmerized with his new pic from Abu Dhabi; See HERE arb

    Salman Khan leaves his fans mesmerized with his new pic from Abu Dhabi: See HERE

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today; portfolios to be announced AJR

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today; portfolios to be announced

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma poses with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni (Photos)

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction RBA

    Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

    PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary AJR

    PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary

    7 effortless hair care tips msw

    7 effortless hair care tips

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon