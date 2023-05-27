Video: Ashish Vidyarthi on his second marriage with Rupali Barua, says 'age doesn't matter...'

At 57, Ashish Vidyarthi married Kolkata-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The actor, previously married to Rajoshi Barua, married Rupali in a small ceremony in Kolkata. Fans have been intrigued about the couple's love story and how they met since the news leaked on social media.

After photographs and footage from Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's wedding were out on social media, the actor uploaded a video on Instagram describing what led to his second marriage. He also stated that his divorce from ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi alias Rajoshi Barua was amicable.

Vidyarthi, well-known in Indian films for playing villains, revealed in the video how he met his first wife 22 years ago and what led to their divorce.

“Each of our lives is different. Each of us has different challenges, backgrounds, education, and how we think. Each of us has different professions. We are all from different social strata, countries, religions, and beliefs, but one common thing is that we all want to be happy.”

“22 years back, Piloo and I met, and we got married. Well, it was an amazing one. We had Arth, who is now 22, he is working. But somehow, for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning we played together, we felt how we saw the future was slightly different,” the actor said in one of the videos shared on his social media pages.

While the couple made several attempts to resolve their problems, all of their efforts were futile. "Differences can be resolved, but it may be in such a way that one of us imposes on the other, reducing happiness." And isn't pleasure what we all seek?" As a result, the separated couple opted to stroll separately while remaining friendly, and they soon split ways.

But who thought Ashish would find the love of his life again at the age of 57? "I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody," the actor stated of his feelings for Rupali. So I spread the news throughout the universe. I was 55 then and stated that I wanted to marry someone. This is how I met Rupali Barua. "We started talking, we met a year ago, and then we discovered something interesting about each other, and we thought we could walk together as husband and wife, so Rupali and I married." She is 50, and I am 57, not 60, but age is irrelevant, my buddy. "We can all be happy, no matter our age," he continued.

Who is Rupali Barua?

Rupali, a fashion entrepreneur in Kolkata, has already revealed her love story. According to a daily, she stated, "We met some time ago and decided to move forward." Their wedding was a beautiful fusion of two cultures. But we both wanted our wedding to be a modest family gathering."