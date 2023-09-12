Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Anupam Kher at Wagah Border sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye'

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher went to the Wagah Border on Tuesday (September 12) morning. The actor shared a video on Twitter where he was seen singing 'Aye Watan Tere Liye'.
     

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Anupam Kher attended the Beating Retreat ritual at the Wagah Border on the outskirts of Amritsar. He welcomed soldiers and admirers at the event. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Kashmir Files star released a video where he was seen taking centre stage and addressing the crowd with the words 'Mere pyaare Bharat wasiyo'. Then he started chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.' He also performed the Karma song Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge. Anupam described her attendance at the occasion as a 'honour and honour.'

    Anupam shared the video with the caption, “My dear Indians! By the grace of God, there have been many such occasions in my life so far when I have felt proud! Sometimes on our achievements and sometimes on the country’s! But it is very difficult to describe in words the feeling that comes during #BeatingTheRetreat ceremony at Attari Wagah Border. When thousands of Indians together look at the tricolor and raise the slogan of #भारतमाताकीजय , then every hair of the body wakes up with a feeling of patriotism. Gets up.Thank DIG #SanjayGaur and the entire team of #bsfpanjab for the love and warmth. It was an honor and a privilege to be at this historical ceremony! Jai Hind! 🙏😍 #Goosebumps."


    The actor recently watched Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan in Amritsar and later posted a review on social media. He took the opportunity to share a special note with King Khan and the entire 'Jawan' team.

    His post read, "Mere pyaare Shah Rukh. Abhi abhi Amritsar me audience ke sath aapki film 'Jawan' dekh kar nikla hun. Lutf aa gaya. Action, picture ka scale, aapki ada aur performance bahut hi umda hai. Ek-do jagah toh maine seeti wagerah bhi maar di. (My dear Shah Rukh, I have just watched your film 'Jawan' with the audience in Amritsar. Enjoyed it. The action, the scale of the picture, your style and performance are very good. At one or two places, I even whistled.)(sic)."

    He continued, "Loved everyone in the film. Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @Atlee-dir. Mumbai wapas aakar gale lagake zarur bolunga (After coming back to Mumbai, I will surely hug you and say) - o pochi, o koki, o popi, o lola @iamsrk (sic)."

    On the work front, Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War. He is also a part of Emergency and Metro In Dino.

